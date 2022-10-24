American College of Gastroenterology elects new president

Daniel Pambianco, MD, has been elected president of the American College of Gastroenterology for the 2022-23 membership year.

The college represents more than 17,000 clinical gastroenterologists and digestive specialists, according to an Oct. 24 press release from the organization.

Dr. Pambianco is a gastroenterologist and a managing partner at Charlottesville, Va.-based Gastro Health. He is also the founder of Charlottesville Medical Research.

He has been a trustee of the college since 2014 and has served as a board officer since 2018.

"My goal as president is to broaden our educational support for our members during some of the most challenging times for the practice of medicine in general, and particularly GI," Dr. Pambianco said in the release. "I also hope to bring a greater focus on achieving and maintaining high performance private practice as a continued vocation in these challenging times."