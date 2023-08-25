Private equity has its eyes on cardiology — here's why

Cardiology ASCs aren't nearly as commonplace as orthopedic or ophthalmology surgery centers. So why are private equity firms suddenly so invested in cardiology?

Cardiology is the fastest-growing ASC specialty, according to Avanza's "2022 Key ASC Benchmarks and Industry Figures" report.

Though there are still significant roadblocks in the ASC space regarding the specialty's expansion, it has promise, and ASC leaders and private equity investors alike see this.

Private equity-backed cardiovascular management groups, such as Cardiovascular Associates of America — which is backed by Webster Equity Partners — have seen progress in the expansions on their networks.

In June, Cardiovascular Associates of America partnered with Brandon, Fla.-based Bay Area Cardiology and Neptune, N.J.-based Shore Heart Group.

In February, Houma, La.-based Cardiovascular Institute of the South partnered with private equity firm Lee Equity Partners to launch a national platform called Cardiovascular Logistics.

There are several private equity firms that have their hand in the cardiology space, but in January, a new private equity firm entered the world of cardiology — Viper Partners. The firm is opening a new mergers and acquisitions department focused specifically on deals in the cardiology space.

"We have been watching this area for a couple years and feel the time is perfect to bring our experience to this exciting space," Samir Qureshi, Viper's vice president, said in a Jan. 19 press release.