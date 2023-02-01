Cardiovascular Institute of the South strikes private equity partnership for national expansion

Houma, La.-based Cardiovascular Institute of the South has partnered with private equity firm Lee Equity Partners to launch a national platform called Cardiovascular Logistics.

Cardiovascular Logistics aims to build a network of cardiovascular practices across the U.S. and help the Cardiovascular Institute of the South to expand its national presence, according to a Feb. 1 news release from the institute.

Currently, Cardiovascular Institute of the South employs 60 physicians at 21 locations in Louisiana and Mississippi and manages 23 Chicago-based physicians.

"Our mission at CIS from day one, from inception, has been to provide our patients with the highest-quality cardiovascular care available, and it has been our guiding light. We are eager to execute our mission on a much broader scale with national impact," Craig Walker, MD, founder of CIS, said in a Feb. 1 press release.