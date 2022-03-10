The fastest-growing ASC specialty and 3 more stats

Cardiology is the fastest growing ASC specialty, according to Avanza's "2022 Key ASC Benchmarks and Industry Figures" report.

The report, released March 8, uses data based on information available as of January. It is a compilation of recently published ASC benchmarks and industry figures.

Three more stats:

1. Cardiology, musculoskeletal specialties and urology are the ASC specialties that received the highest estimated Medicare payment increases in 2021.

2. The national average of specialties served per ASC is 2.84.

3. The annual ASC growth rate was 2.5 percent in 2021.