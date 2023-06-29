Major cardiology moves shaping the industry

Here are three big cardiology moves Becker's has reported on since June 8:

1. Brandon, Fla.-based Bay Area Cardiology partnered with private equity-backed cardiovascular management group Cardiovascular Associates of America.

2. A lawsuit was filed against Great Valley Cardiology in Scranton, Pa., an affiliate of Commonwealth Health System, following a data breach that compromised the personal information of 181,764 patients.

3. Cardiovascular Associates of America partnered with Neptune, N.J.-based Shore Heart Group.