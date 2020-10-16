6 new cardiology ASCs, outpatient facilities

Six cardiology-focused ASCs and outpatient facilities opened or announced since mid-August:

1. Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health opened its cardiovascular and cancer outpatient facility in Charlotte, N.C., Oct. 12.

2. San Antonio-based South Texas Spine & Surgical Hospital opened an outpatient surgery center in August. Newly added service lines include ENT, cardiology, plastic surgery and osteoporosis infusion therapy.

3. Houston-based Texas Heart Institute opened a clinical practice Oct. 1. Located in Texas Medical Center, Texas Heart Medical Group will focus on clinical care in cardiovascular medicine, in contrast to the institute's focus on research and medical education.

4. Lincoln, Neb.-based providers Pioneer Heart Institute and Advanced Medical Imaging are jointly owning and operating a 10,000-square-foot surgery center in Lincoln. Advanced Medical Imaging built the surgery center next to its practice and brought on Pioneer Heart to operate the center.

5. San Antonio Vascular and Endovascular Clinic recently broke ground on Mission Surgery Center, a medical office building with a surgery center. The center is expected to open in spring 2021.

6. Conway-based Central Arkansas Health Center outlined plans to open a catheterization laboratory in Conway Medical Park in October.

