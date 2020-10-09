Physician-owned specialty hospital opens outpatient center in Texas — 5 details

San Antonio-based South Texas Spine & Surgical Hospital opened its new outpatient surgery center, according to an Aug. 11 post.

Five things to know:

1. The new South Texas Spine & Surgical Outpatient Center is a multispecialty facility located beside the main hospital.

2. Specialties offered at the center include orthopedics, foot and ankle, spine and neurosurgery, and pain management. Newly added service lines include ENT, cardiology, plastic surgery and osteoporosis infusion therapy.

3. South Texas Spine & Surgical Outpatient Center features two operating rooms, six preoperative rooms and eight post-anesthesia care unit bays.

4. The outpatient facility opened in a space formerly known as St. Raphael's Surgery Center.

5. South Texas Spine & Surgical Hospital is a 30-bed acute care hospital established by Nashville, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners and 20 physician partners.

