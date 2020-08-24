Arkansas cardiology practice opening cath lab

Conway-based Central Arkansas Health Center will soon open a catheterization laboratory in Conway Medical Park, the Log Cabin Democrat reports.

The practice opened the cath lab to provide greater access to services.

Cardiologists will have the ability to perform diagnostic cardiac catheterizations, vein and vascular procedures, and venous and arterial intervention, as well as to diagnose and treat heart diseases in the cath lab.

The practice believes the lab will open in October.

More articles on surgery centers:

3 ASC developments worth over $10M

7 critical steps for financial success in your ASC

10 most common procedures in ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.