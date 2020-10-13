Novant Health opens $165.9M outpatient cardiovascular facility

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health opened its outpatient cardiovascular and cancer outpatient facility in Charlotte, N.C., Oct. 12.

The facility — the Novant Health Claudia W. and John M. Belk Heart & Vascular Institute and Agnes B. and Edward I. Weisiger Cancer Institute — cost $165.9 million and spans 260,000 square feet. It consolidated all of Novant's cardiac and oncology specialists, treatment services and support programs into one location.

The cardiology component will unite 32 cardiologists, cardiac surgeons and vascular surgeons. The center will have several components, including noninvasive cardiac testing, electrophysiology, cardiac rehabilitation, cardio-oncology, heart failure, interventional cardiology, and preventive cardiology, among others.

