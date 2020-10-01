Texas Heart Institute launching clinical practice

Houston-based Texas Heart Institute opened a clinical practice Oct. 1 that will focus on cardiovascular clinical care, the Houston Business Journal reports.

What you should know:

Texas Heart Institute launched Texas Heart Medical Group. The new venture will focus on clinical care in cardiovascular medicine, in contrast to the institute's focus on research and medical education..

The medical group has 45 employees employed for Oct. 1, including 12 cardiologists who specialize in cardiac imaging, interventional cardiology, peripheral vascular disease and electrophysiology.

THMG is located in Texas Medical Center.

Eric Wade, Texas Heart Institute board chair, said, "With the launch of Texas Heart Medical Group, THI will usher in a dynamic new era as it enters into the clinical care arena."

