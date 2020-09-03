Nebraska practices open joint venture cardiology surgery center

Lincoln, Neb.-based providers Pioneer Heart Institute and Advanced Medical Imaging are jointly owning and operating a 10,000-square-foot surgery center in Lincoln, the Lincoln Journal Star reports.

Advanced Medical Imaging built the surgery center next to its practice and brought Pioneer Heart on to operate the center.

The groups believe this is the first cardiac surgery center in Nebraska.

Pioneer Heart CEO Tom Burnell said the groups are capitalizing on the recent procedures CMS added to the ASC-payable list. He said: "The trend in cardiology has been and will continue to be toward more procedures being done in outpatient settings. Outpatient procedures have been shown to be very effective with superior outcomes."

