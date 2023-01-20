Here are 11 cardiology updates Becker's has reported on since Jan. 9:

1. Indianapolis-based Modern Vascular, a practice focused on minimally invasive treatment for peripheral artery disease, added Mamdouh Khayat, MD, as its new managing physician.

2. Florida-based private equity firm Viper Partners is opening a new mergers and acquisitions department focused on deals in the cardiology space.

3. Clinical cardiologist Michael Farkouh, MD, was named the associate dean for research and clinical trials and a professor of cardiology at Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai, effective March 1.

4. Medical device manufacturer Shockwave Medical is set to acquire Canada-based cardiovascular device manufacturer Neovasc for $75 million.

5. The majority of cardiovascular procedures, including catheter placements, biopsies and imaging, are more cost effective at ASCs than hospital outpatient departments for patients with Medicare, according to the Medicare.gov procedure price lookup tool.

6. Tustin, Calif.-based Canon Medical Systems, a diagnostic solutions developer focused on cardiovascular health, partnered with cloud-based imaging platform Sclmage to accelerate innovation.

7. Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Corewell Health, formerly known as Spectrum Health, has plans to build an outpatient cardiovascular surgery center.

8. MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center in Clinton added two heart specialists to its team, including advanced heart failure specialist Rania Kaoukis, MD, and interventional cardiologist Nardos Temesgen, MD.

9. LifeFlow Partners, an outpatient cardiology-focused management services organization, added two practices to its network.

10. The Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine debuted its new "clinic of the future" at the Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute Outpatient Cardiology Clinic at Palos Heights, Ill.-based Palos Hospital.

11. Jeffrey Tauth, MD, a cardiologist at Hot Springs (Ark.) National Park Medical Center and National Park Cardiology Services, agreed to pay $900,000 to resolve claims alleging he violated the False Claims Act.