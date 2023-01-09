Arkansas cardiologist reaches $900K settlement for violating False Claims Act

Jeffrey Tauth, MD, a cardiologist at Hot Springs (Ark.) National Park Medical Center and National Park Cardiology Services, has agreed to pay $900,000 to resolve claims alleging he violated the False Claims Act, according to a Jan. 5 report from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Tennessee.

The Justice Department alleges that between September 2013 and August 2019, Dr. Tauth submitted claims to Medicare for cardiac stents he inserted on patients that were not medically necessary.

Dr. Tauth will also enter an integrity agreement with the Department of Health and Human Services as part of the settlement.

The U.S. also reached a settlement with the hospital and Hot Springs Cardiology in 2020 for alleged False Claims Act violations, where the entities paid over $14 million in claims.