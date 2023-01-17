Cost of 8 common cardiovascular procedures in ASCs vs. HOPDs

The majority of cardiovascular procedures, including catheter placements, biopsies and imaging, are more cost effective at ASCs than hospital outpatient departments for patients with Medicare, according to the Medicare.gov procedure price lookup tool.
Eight common cardiovascular procedure costs:
1. Catheter placement in coronary artery for coronary angiography
ASC: $354
HOPD: $931
2. Transcather placement of an intravascular stent
ASC: $1,339
HOPD: $1,617
3. Litigation or biopsy, temporal artery
ASC: $162
HOPD: $328
4. Insertion of new or replacement of permanent pacemaker with transvenous electrodes
ASC: $1,678
HOPD: $1,654
5. Cardiac blood pool imaging
ASC: $50
HOPD: $88
6. Computed tomographic angiography, heart, coronary arteries and bypass grafts
ASC: $41
HOPD: $59
7. Myocardial perfusion imaging
ASC: $150
HOPD: $281
8. Right heart catheterization including measurement of oxygen saturation
ASC: $313
HOPD: $890