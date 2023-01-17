Cost of 8 common cardiovascular procedures in ASCs vs. HOPDs

The majority of cardiovascular procedures, including catheter placements, biopsies and imaging, are more cost effective at ASCs than hospital outpatient departments for patients with Medicare, according to the Medicare.gov procedure price lookup tool.

Eight common cardiovascular procedure costs:

1. Catheter placement in coronary artery for coronary angiography

ASC: $354

HOPD: $931

2. Transcather placement of an intravascular stent

ASC: $1,339

HOPD: $1,617

3. Litigation or biopsy, temporal artery

ASC: $162

HOPD: $328

4. Insertion of new or replacement of permanent pacemaker with transvenous electrodes

ASC: $1,678

HOPD: $1,654

5. Cardiac blood pool imaging

ASC: $50

HOPD: $88

6. Computed tomographic angiography, heart, coronary arteries and bypass grafts

ASC: $41

HOPD: $59

7. Myocardial perfusion imaging

ASC: $150

HOPD: $281

8. Right heart catheterization including measurement of oxygen saturation

ASC: $313

HOPD: $890