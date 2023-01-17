Corewell Health to build cardiovascular ASC

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Corewell Health, formerly known as Spectrum Health, has plans to build an outpatient cardiovascular surgery center, MLive reported Jan. 15.

The one-story surgery center will be in Grand Rapids and will house 20 staff members, three cardiac catheterization labs, 16 preparation and recovery bays and will have room for a potential fourth catheterization lab.

The ASC's design is expected to be complete in April and construction is anticipated to begin in June or July. The facility is expected to open in early 2025.

Corewell Health has dual headquarters in Grand Rapids and Southfield, Mich.