Canon Medical strikes partnership focused on cardiovascular imaging

Tustin, Calif.-based Canon Medical Systems, a diagnostic solutions developer focused on cardiovascular health, has partnered with cloud-based imaging platform Sclmage to accelerate innovation.

Through the partnership, Canon plans to increase its presence in the cardiac market and advance its QMAPP Hemo imaging system, which can be attached to X-rays or operating tables to create efficient lab space.

"We are proud of this partnership and how, in collaboration with Canon, we are providing a powerful cloud-centric platform for the advancement of enterprise imaging," Sai Raya, PhD, founder and CEO of Sclmage, said in a Jan. 9 press release. "With a shared vision and perfectly complementary products, we can drive the future direction of cardiology and beyond."