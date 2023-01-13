MedStar Health adds 2 cardiology specialists

MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center in Clinton has added two new heart specialists to its team, including advanced heart failure specialist Rania Kaoukis, MD, and interventional cardiologist Nardos Temesgen, MD, according to a Jan. 13 report from the Southern Maryland Chronicle.

Dr. Kaoukis joined the hospital following the completion of her advanced fellowship training in heart failure and transplantation. She also spent a year in private practice focusing on managing patients with heart failure and patients awaiting transplantation.

Dr. Temesgen joined the hospital following cardiology fellowships at the George Washington University School of Medicine in Washington, D.C. She specializes in treating heart conditions including blocked arteries and damaged blood vessels.