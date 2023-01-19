Modern Vascular adds Dr. Mamdouh Khayat as new managing physician

Claire Wallace -  

Indianapolis-based Modern Vascular, a practice focused on minimally invasive treatment for peripheral artery disease, has added Mamdouh Khayat, MD, as its new managing physician, according to a Jan. 19 press release sent to Becker's. 

Dr. Khayat is a vascular and interventional radiologist who specializes in peripheral arterial disease. Prior to working at Modern Vascular, he has directed interventional radiology residency programs. 

Outside of PAD treatment, Dr. Khayat also focuses on PAD prevention and economic and racial disparities that make patients more likely to suffer from PAD. He is also interested in minimally invasive vascular treatments. 

Modern Vascular operates and manages 15 clinics across nine states. Its Indianapolis clinic, where Dr. Khayat will be based, is accredited through the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission. 

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast