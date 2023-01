Medical device manufacturer Shockwave Medical is set to acquire Canada-based cardiovascular device manufacturer Neovasc for $75 million.

Shockwave will purchase outstanding Neovasc shares for $27.25 each, valuing the company at around $100 million, according to a Jan. 17 news release from Shockwave. Neovasc specializes in the treatment of refractory angina.

Neovasc's board approved the transaction, which is expected to close in the first half of 2023.