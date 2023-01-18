Cardiology specialist Dr. Michael Farkouh tapped for leadership role at Cedars-Sinai

Clinical cardiologist Michael Farkouh, MD, has been named the associate dean for research and clinical trials and a professor of cardiology at Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai, effective March 1.

Dr. Farkouh specializes in diabetes and cardiovascular disease clinical trials. In his new role, he will be responsible for creating growth opportunities, ensuring optimal infrastructure and leading strategic planning for Cedars-Sinai.

Most recently, Dr. Farkouh served as the director of clinical trials at the cardiovascular research institute at Mount Sinai Health System in New York City.

"We look forward to Dr. Farkouh joining Cedars-Sinai and leading the continued expansion of our fast-growing academic programs," Jeffrey Golden, MD, vice dean of research and graduate education and director of the Burns and Allen Research Institute at Cedars-Sinai, said in a Jan. 18 press release. "As associate dean for research and clinical trials, Dr. Farkouh will support our academic enterprise with a particular focus on expanding clinical trials in all disciplines."