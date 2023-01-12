Northwestern Medicine unveils 'cardiology clinic of the future'

The Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine has debuted its new "clinic of the future" at the Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute Outpatient Cardiology Clinic at Palos Heights, Ill.-based Palos Hospital, according to a Jan. 12 report from Your Times Southland.

While the new cardiovascular institute has 16 exam rooms, two are new, technologically updated rooms that include large wall-mounted screens for interactive visuals.

Additional upgrades are coming to the two exam rooms, including ambient listening devices that will test the ability to create clinician-facing documentation, generate orders and display patient instructions.

The new cardiovascular institute has clinical space for 12 physicians and six advanced practice nurses. It also includes a consult room and dedicated clinician workspace. An expanded cardiac diagnostics area is set to open in 2023.

"Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute is dedicated to improving heart care by pioneering advanced treatments, performing groundbreaking clinical research and incorporating innovative technology and artificial intelligence into clinical practice," Patrick McCarthy, MD, Bluhm's executive director, told Your Times.