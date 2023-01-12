2 cardiology practices join physician-owned MSO

LifeFlow Partners, an outpatient cardiology-focused management services organization, has added two practices to its network.

The additions are Oregon Vascular Specialists, which has offices in Bend, Redmond, Klamath Falls and Burns; and Colorado Cardiovascular Surgical Associates, which has locations in Denver, Lone Tree, Englewood and Lakewood, according to a Jan. 12 news release from the MSO.

As a result of the partnerships, physicians at both practices became co-founders of LifeFlow Partners.

LifeFlow Partners is a physician-led, physician-owned MSO for outpatient endovascular practices. It uses the doctor equity model to allow physicians to more directly participate in private equity, the release said.