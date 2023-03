Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International, the largest ASC chain in the U.S. and subsidiary of Tenet Healthcare, employs more than 11,000 physicians.

Here are how many physicians the four largest ASC chains employ as of 2022:

USPI (Dallas): 11,000

SCA Health (Deerfield, Ill.) : 9,200

Surgery Partners (Brentwood, Tenn.): 4,600

HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.): 3,200 physicians

ValueHealth (Leawood, Kan.): 3,000+ physicians

AmSurg (Nashville, Tenn.): 2,000