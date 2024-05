Here are three updates on medical office buildings in the Northeast that Becker's has reported on since April 29:

1. Hackensack Meridian Health is opening a 150,000-square-foot medical office building in Paramus, N.J.

2. Brewer, Maine-based Northern Light Health, the parent system of Mercy Hospital, sold a medical office building in Westbrook, Maine, for $3.45 million.

3. A 23,648-square-foot mixed-use property in Brick, N.J., is set to become a medical office building.