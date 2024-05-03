HCA revenue hits $1.8B amid outpatient volume drop

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, owner of the largest ASC chains in the country, posted $1.8 billion in revenue in the first quarter of 2024, according to the company's earnings report published April 26.

Here are five things to know about HCA's ASC earnings and activities in Q1:

1. HCA ended the first quarter with 121 ASCs, down from 126 in the same quarter last year.

2. HCA outpatient centers saw 247,721 same-facility outpatient surgery cases in the first quarter of 2024, compared to 253,023 in 2023 — a 2.1% decrease year over year.

3. Outpatient revenues made up 36.9% of the group's patient-based earnings in Q1, compared to 37.7% in 2023.

4. The total number of outpatient surgery cases hit 252,835 in Q1, compared to 255,971 in 2023 — a decrease of 1.2%.

5. The group added two freestanding endoscopy centers in the last year, ending the first quarter with 24 facilities.