Medical board puts anesthesiologist on probation for working while impaired

The Medical Board of California has put anesthesiologist Anna Bowling, MD, on probation for seven years for practicing medicine while under the influence, ABC affiliate KXTV reported May 2.

Dr. Bowling, a certified life coach in Carlsbad, Calif., was impaired by propofol while working at Scripps Memorial Hospital in Encinitas on May 5, 2022. According to board allegations cited by the report, Dr. Bowling went missing during her shift and was seen repeatedly walking into walls while trying to leave the hospital.

According to a disciplinary order, Dr. Bowling "agreed that she could have been called to report to an operating room after she self-administered the propofol intravenously." Additionally, according to the report, Dr. Bowling then tried to drive away after struggling to sign her name. Law enforcement was called and it was determined she was impaired.

Dr. Bowling also admitted she stole other narcotics, including fentanyl, hydromorphone and midazolam, 11 or 12 times in April 2022.

A psychiatrist determined Dr. Bowling's "practice of medicine would pose a danger or threat to public health, welfare or safety," according to the report

Dr. Bowling's attorney told KXTV in an email that "she has been and will be fully compliant with the Medical Board's terms and conditions. Moving forward, Dr. Bowling hopes to make a positive impact on the well-being of other physicians and medical professionals."

Dr. Bowling was ordered to pay more than $56,000 and must take an ethics course and see a psychologist. She has been put on probation for seven years and can see patients only in special circumstances.

"Dr. Bowling has not worked at a Scripps facility since May 2022," a Scripps spokesperson told Becker's in an email. "Physicians are not employees of Scripps Health, but are members of an independent, self-governing medical staff. The proceedings and records of a medical staff are confidential pursuant to California law."