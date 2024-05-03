WakeMed seeks physicians to invest in surgery center

Four months ago, WakeMed opened a surgery center in Cary, N.C., and the system is looking for physicians to buy in, according to a May 2 report from the Triangle Business Journal.

The 14,500-square-foot space is on the fifth floor of an existing medical office building and houses one operating room and three procedure rooms. WakeMed was granted a certificate of need to add operating rooms for $8.6 million in 2019.

The facility has about 20 credentialed physicians specializing in general surgery, urology and obstetrics and gynecology. It is looking to add surgeons as it finalizes contracts with insurers.

WakeMed is allowing credentialed surgeons to invest in the facility; it filed paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission to open a $2.2 million equity offering with a minimum investment amount of $11,143.

The offering represents a minority share of the center, and WakeMed will remain the majority owner, according to the report.

To invest, surgeons must be credentialed at the facility and have performed at least three eligible surgeries.

Physicians invested in the center will be able to get their patients in sooner.