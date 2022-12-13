USPI by the numbers

Here are 10 numbers from Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International, a subsidiary of Tenet Healthcare, according to financial results and the network's website:

USPI reported net operating revenue at $806 million in the third quarter.

Adjusted earnings were $319 million for the third quarter before tax, interest, depreciation and amortization.

The network recorded 1.95 million patient encounters in 2021.

USPI has more than 20,000 team members.

USPI employs more than 11,000 physicians nationwide.

More than 475 ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals are part of the network.

USPI has 50 health system partners.

The network has a presence in 35 states.

Earnings in the third quarter were up 21 percent compared to the same period last year.