USPI by the numbers

Here are 10 numbers from Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International, a subsidiary of Tenet Healthcare, according to financial results and the network's website:
- USPI reported net operating revenue at $806 million in the third quarter.
- Adjusted earnings were $319 million for the third quarter before tax, interest, depreciation and amortization.
- The network recorded 1.95 million patient encounters in 2021.
- USPI has more than 20,000 team members.
- USPI employs more than 11,000 physicians nationwide.
- More than 475 ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals are part of the network.
- USPI has 50 health system partners.
- The network has a presence in 35 states.
- Earnings in the third quarter were up 21 percent compared to the same period last year.
- Same-facility ASC volume was up 3 percent in the third quarter.