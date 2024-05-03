ASCA elects new president

The Ambulatory Surgery center Association elected W. Mark Wainner president for a two-year term during the organization's annual conference April 17.

Mr. Wainner is the senior director of ambulatory surgery center acquisition and development for Community Health Systems, based in Franklin, Tenn. He has served on the ASCA board since 2018 and has held leadership positions with the Tennessee Ambulatory Surgery Center Association.

"I have three goals for the next two years,” Mr. Wainner said in an ASCA news release. "First and foremost, we need to continue to improve upon our excellent record of patient safety and outcomes through both smart regulation and medical excellence. Next, I would like to be a champion for correcting some of the inequities in the compensation for the care we provide, while also guarding against anything that might hurt or hinder the ability of surgeons to operate their centers and care for their patients using their best clinical judgments. And last, I think it’s vitally important that we support both public and private initiatives to expand education and training of medical personnel so that we can meet the healthcare demands of our growing and aging population."

ASCA represents more than 6,200 Medicare-certified ASCs across the U.S. The organization also named new board officers:

Gary Richberg, DNP, vice president

Todd Currier, CASC, treasurer

Rena Courtay, BSN, RN, CASC, secretary

Mandy Hawkins, BSN, RN, CASC, immediate past president

Three new board members were also named to replace exciting board members: