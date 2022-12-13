10 Surgery Partners updates in 2022

Surgery Partners has 4,600 physicians and more than 180 locations in its portfolio. Here are 10 updates on the ASC chain that Becker's has reported on since Jan. 10:

1. Surgery Partners secured an $800 million equity offering.

2. Surgery Partners raked in $620.6 million during the third quarter.

3. Sixteen Surgery Partners' ASCs made Newsweek's "America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers," which ranks 510 of the more than 5,000 Medicare-certified ASCs in the country.

4. Surgery Partners' revenue jumped 13.3 percent over last year's second quarter to $615.4 million.

5. Surgery Partners and Charlotte, N.C.-based Novant Health submitted plans for a $328.7 million medical center in Asheville, N.C. The acute care hospital would be completed in January 2027.

6. Surgery Partners is joining with ValueHealth to expand access to high-value surgical care. The partnership aims to build ASCs and deploy ValueHealth's value-based surgical programs at Surgery Partners' current and in-development locations.

7. Surgery Partners' revenue jumped to $596.2 million in the first quarter of 2022, a 16.4 percent increase from the first quarter a year prior.

8. Surgery Partners affiliate St. Peters (Mo.) Surgery Center opened May 2.

9. Surgery Partners and Privia Health Group partnered to build a physician provider network throughout Montana. Privia Health's introduction into the Montana market is through a wholly owned subsidiary of Surgery Partners, Great Falls Clinic.

10. David Doherty, senior vice president of corporate finance and controller at Surgery Partners, became CFO on Feb. 1.