2 Iowa systems terminate cardiology agreement

Fort Dodge, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health-Trinity Regional Medical Center will terminate an ongoing agreement with MercyOne-Iowa Heart later this year, according to a May 1 report from The Daily Freeman-Journal.

The cardiology agreement will be terminated effective Oct. 19, according to the report. UnityPoint Health is working on a transition plan to ensure that coverage for its around-the-clock interventional cardiology care remains ongoing.

Iowa Heart Center will remain open and continue to care for patients at its Fort Dodge location upon termination of the agreement.

"UnityPoint Health-Fort Dodge and Mercy Iowa Heart are committed to working together to ensure a smooth and coordinated transition of services and patient care," Leah Glasgo, president and CEO of UnityPoint Health-Fort Dodge, told the Journal. "We remain committed to providing high-quality cardiovascular care to Fort Dodge and the surrounding region."





