Ohio physician sentenced for unlawfully distributing opioids

A physician who owned a pain management clinic in Martins Ferry, Ohio, was sentenced to seven years in prison for unlawfully distributing opioids.

The prescriptions that Thomas Romano, MD, issued for opioids and other controlled substances exceeded the recommended dosages and were in dangerous combinations, according to a May 2 news release from the Justice Department. Between October 2014 and September 2019, Dr. Romano prescribed more than 137,000 pills to nine individuals.

Dr. Romano was convicted in September of 24 counts of unlawfully distributing controlled substances in violation of the Controlled Substances Act.