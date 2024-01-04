Compass Surgical Partners' 2023 partnership boom

On Jan. 4, management services organization Compass Surgical Partners announced a joint venture with Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health to launch a network of ASCs. This is one of several joint ventures Compass has secured in the last year as it continues to spread nationwide.

In November, Compass partnered with Jersey Shore ASC to manage an outpatient surgery center in Somers Point, N.J.

In June, it collaborated with several local orthopedic surgeons in Lake Charles, La., to open the first ASC in the region specializing solely in joint replacements.

In May, it established a partnership with Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health to focus on multiple ASC projects in the coming years.

The MSO also has partnerships with major hospitals and health systems including Bon Secours, Cleveland Clinic, Community Health Systems, Heart of Florida Regional Medical Center, Hospital for Special Surgery, Novant Health and WakeMed.

However, the MSO has not had a year free of struggles. "We see anesthesia as a concern that has existed all year and will continue to exist as a concern in 2024. The ASC industry will need to find new and creative ways to deal with the shortage as well as work with payers to address it as a collective. Additionally, we also see inflationary trends in supplies, services and staffing as a concern, but we have been happy that our team has responded with innovative solutions," DJ Hill, CEO of Compass, told Becker's in December.

Compass' partner ASCs include:

The Advanced Center for Surgery (Vero Beach, Fla.)

Bay Area Physicians Surgical Center (Riverview, Fla.)

Capital City Surgery Center (Raleigh, N.C.)

Comprehensive Outpatient Joint and Spine Surgery Center (Odessa, Fla.)

Fish Pond Surgery Center (Waco, Texas)

Florida Springs Surgery Center (Spring Hill)

Heart of Florida Surgery Center (Davenport)

Holly Springs (N.C.) Surgery Center

HSS ASC of Manhattan (New York City)

Kimel Park Surgery Center (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

Legacy Surgery Center (Tampa, Fla.)

Performance Health Surgery Center (Fort Myers, Fla.)

Raleigh (N.C.) Neurosurgical & Spine Surgery Center

Safety Harbor Surgery Center (Clearwater, Fla.)

Select Physicians Surgery Center (Tampa, Fla.)

Skyway Surgery Center (St. Petersburg, Fla.)

Stuart (Fla.) Surgery Center

Tampa Bay Joint & Spine Center (Clearwater, Fla.)

Tradition Surgery Center (Port St. Lucie, Fla.)

Western Carolina Surgery Center (Fletcher, N.C.)