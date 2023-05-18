Bon Secours Mercy Health, Compass Surgical partner to expand ASCs

Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health and Raleigh, N.C.-based Compass Surgical Partners are partnering to grow outpatient surgical care, the companies said May 18.

The pair plan to partner on multiple ASC projects in the coming years, according to a news release. Bon Secours Mercy Health is one of the largest health systems in the U.S. and has more than 1,200 care sites. Compass Surgical Partners is an ASC management partner that has developed more than 250 ASCs in the past 30 years.

"This collaboration will amplify the impact both organizations have on bringing high-quality, affordable surgical care out into the community," Compass Surgical Partners President Sean Rambo said in the release. "As the next generation of procedures moves out of the hospital and into an ASC environment, we are honored to have the opportunity to provide our expertise and operational platform to help care for patients."