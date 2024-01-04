Baptist Health, Compass Surgical Partners to launch ASC network

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health has partnered with ASC management organization Compass Surgical Partners to launch a network of ASCs that will be branded as Horizon Surgery Center.

The first ASC is located on the Baptist Medical Center Beaches campus in Jacksonville and is set to open in early 2024, according to a Jan. 4 press release.

The partners have plans to open multiple facilities in Northeast Florida, both through the renovation of existing Baptist sites and the acquisition of new ASCs.

Horizon Surgery Center's first location will offer orthopedics, neurosurgery, plastic and general surgery.





