6 recent moves in an ASC hot spot

Texas, one of the best states to open an ASC, has had six major ASC updates since Jan. 10:

1. Addison-based Methodist Hospital for Surgery, a hospital formed as a joint venture between local surgeons, Dallas-based Methodist Health System and ValueHealth, performed its 50,000th surgery since its opening in December 2010.

2. The Laredo Medical Center plans to invest $6.9 million to enhance its heart and vascular program.

3. Plano-based Live Oak Surgery Center is investigating a breach affecting 5,264 patients. An investigation conducted by Live Oak and third-party forensic specialists found that an unauthorized party accessed two employee email accounts between Aug. 10 and Sept. 27, 2022.

4. Austin-based Ascension Texas and Blue Cross Blue and Shield of Texas reportedly reached a contract agreement to keep the health system in network. If the two groups had failed to reach an agreement by Jan. 31, 10 Ascension hospitals, 10 ASCs, two medical centers and 32 hospital-based networks would have gone out of network for approximately 66,000 Ascension Texas patients.

5. Austin Gastroenterology opened a clinic in Leander. The office will provide patients with consultations, screenings and follow-up appointments.

6. Big Sky Medical acquired a 110,465-square-foot medical office building with rentable space in El Paso.