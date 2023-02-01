Physician-owned hospital reaches 50,000th surgery

Addison, Texas-based Methodist Hospital for Surgery, a hospital formed as a joint venture between local surgeons, Dallas-based Methodist Health System and ValueHealth, has performed its 50,000th surgery since its opening in December 2010.

The hospital specializes in spine, joint and orthopedic surgery. It also offers ear, nose and throat; podiatry; wound care; hyperbaric therapy; imaging and physical therapy.

The milestone procedure was performed in January, with a celebration set for February.

Methodist Hospital for Surgery has been named one of the top 100 places to work by The Dallas Morning News, has received the Blue Cross Blue Shield's Center Distinction for spine and knee/hip replacement and has received multiple five-star quality ratings from CMS. It is also an Orthopedic Center of Excellence.

"It's hard to believe that we have reached the 50,000 surgeries milestone in just over a decade," Patti Griffith, chief nursing officer at Methodist Hospital for Surgery, said in a Feb. 1 press release. "This achievement is a direct result of the commitment to excellence that our physicians and staff have made in providing function-restoring, life-enhancing care every single day."