5,264 patient records breached at Live Oak Surgery Center

Plano, Texas-based Live Oak Surgery Center is currently investigating a breach affecting 5,264 patients, according to a report from the Department of Health and Humans Services and a Jan. 3 press release from the ASC.

An investigation conducted by Live Oak and third-party forensic specialists found that an unauthorized party accessed two employee email accounts between Aug. 10 and Sept. 27, 2022.

Live Oak could not determine what emails and attachments were reviewed by the unauthorized party, but one email stored confidential information including patient names, financial account information, dates of birth, payment card information, medical information, health insurance information, passport numbers, Social Security numbers and driver's license numbers.

Live Oak is sending letters to the affected patients and is warning patients to be vigilant about incidences of identity theft and fraud, as well as credit card breaches.