Big Sky Medical expands Texas presence

Big Sky Medical has acquired a 110,465-square-foot medical office building with rentable space in El Paso, Texas, according to a Jan. 10 report from the Commercial Property Executive.

This is Big Sky's first acquisition in the El Paso area. The four-story building is anchored by Texas Tech Health, with spaces also occupied by BHS Physicians and Tenet Healthcare. Tenet's lease does not expire until 2080.

Big Sky currently owns 120 medical office buildings nationwide, totaling 6.3 million square feet. In 2022, it made three other acquisitions in Texas including office buildings in College Station, Houston and Bryan.