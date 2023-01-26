Ascension, BCBS of Texas reportedly reach agreement just before deadline

With just one week remaining, Austin-based Ascension Texas and Blue Cross Blue and Shield of Texas have reportedly reached a contract agreement to keep the health system in-network, according to a Jan. 26 report from the Austin American-Statesman.

While neither party has shared any details about what the agreement entails, it is reportedly in its finalization stages and is expected to close soon.

If the two groups had failed to reach an agreement by Jan. 31, 10 Ascension hospitals, 10 ASCs, two medical centers and 32 hospital-based networks would have gone out of network for approximately 66,000 Ascension Texas patients.

The new contract is expected to go into effect on Feb. 1 to maintain continuity of care for patients.

"While we will continue to negotiate in good faith, we want to assure BCBSTX members that we're committed to reaching an agreement that will continue their access to Ascension facilities at a fair price," Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas said in a statement to NBC affiliate KXAN.