Laredo Medical Center to invest $6.9M into cardiology program

The Laredo (Texas) Medical Center plans to invest $6.9 million to enhance its heart and vascular program, according to a Jan. 30 report from Laredo Morning Times.

The investment will go toward upgrading two interventional cardiology suites with new technology to aid in the diagnosis and treatment of patient conditions.

The suites will also allow the hospital to add electrophysiology services. The project will be part of Laredo's Open Heart Program, which began at the end of 2022 to offer patients more medical alternatives in the field of cardiology locally.

The project will add approximately 1,200 square feet to the hospital, according to the report. The first phase is expected to conclude in April, with the second concluding at the end of July.