5 ASC closures in 2023

Five ASCs have said they would close their doors this year, citing low patient volumes, financial strain and more.

Here are the five closures:

1. In February, the Salem (Ore.) Outpatient Surgery Center closed its doors in response to low patient volumes, putting all future plans on hold according to a press release from the health system. Months later, the building still remains shuttered.

2. Lockport, N.Y.-based Eastern Niagara Health System's ASC closed its doors in June. It is expected to reopen under new management. Eastern Niagara has been under financial strain since 2019, when it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

3. Cabell Huntington Hospital, a member of Huntington, W.Va.-based Mountain Health Network, closed its ASC in April. Surgeries scheduled at the ASC will be moved to three neighboring hospitals and surgery centers. The ASC is being closed due to declining patient volumes and decreased financial performance.

4. Phoenix-based Banner Health's surgery center in Loveland, Colo., closed in March. It has been open since 2018. The ASC is closing due to a "duplication of services" between Banner and another ASC in the area.

5. Marble Falls, Texas-based Hill Country Memorial Surgery Center will close March 31. In November, the ASC was acquired by San Antonio Methodist Hospital, which will take ownership in March. The acquisition has nothing to do with the ASC closure, according to the ASC's chief strategy officer.