Hill Country Memorial Hospital to close ASC following acquisition

Marble Falls, Texas-based Hill Country Memorial Surgery Center will close March 31, DailyTrib.com reported Feb. 7.

The closure comes after the November announcement that Hill Country Memorial Hospital was acquired by San Antonio Methodist Hospital. San Antonio Methodist Hospital will assume ownership of the Hill Country Memorial care network at the end of March.

"We've determined that's the most appropriate service to provide in the community," Amanda Stevens, chief strategy officer for Hill Country Memorial Hospital, told the publication.

Ms. Stevens said the acquisition had nothing to do with the decision to close the center.

The hospital's specialty clinic, which opened in May, will continue to operate, according to the report.

The ASC offers general outpatient surgery, obstetrics and gynecology.