Banner Health to close Colorado ASC

Phoenix-based Banner Health's surgery center in Loveland, Colo., will close March 31, the Loveland Reporter-Herald reported March 7.

Banner Surgery Center-Skyline is located in the Skyline Center for Health. The ASC is the result of a 2018 partnership between Banner Health and management company Atlas Healthcare Partners.

The decision to close the center's doors, "was made to better align outpatient surgery services for physicians and patients in Loveland, and Larimer and Weld counties," according to a statement issued by Banner and Atlas. The statement also said there was a "duplication of services" between the Skyline location and another ASC in Loveland.

"We are working very closely with our team members to find space for them where we have it," Dylon MacEachran, Atlas's vice president for marketing and communication told BizWest, "We are also partnering with Banner to ensure that team members are aware of opportunities with the health system in Northern Colorado."