Eastern Niagara ASC to close in June

Lockport, N.Y.-based Eastern Niagara Health System's ASC is set to close its doors on June 17, but it is expected to reopen immediately under Catholic Health management, according to a March 17 report from ABC affiliate WKBW.

The newly-managed ASC will provide general services, urgent care, imaging and occupational medicine in addition to ambulatory surgery services. Buffalo, N.Y.-based Catholic Health is also building a new hospital in Lockport, which is expected to open in late summer.

Eastern Niagara has been under financial strain since 2019, according to the report.

In November of 2019, the system filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Eastern Niagara Hospital will close for good June 17.