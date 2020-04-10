Top 10 ASC articles this week — COVID-19 crisis threatens private practice & more

Here are the most-read stories on Becker's ASC Review the week of April 6-10:

1. COVID-19 pandemic endangering private practices

2. New York hospital converting surgery center into COVID-19 hospital

3. How ASCs can temporarily convert to hospitals under Medicare — 7 things to know

4. 5 ways ASCs could be affected long after the pandemic

5. How COVID-19 has affected Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares

6. CMS issues updated COVID-19-related infection control, supply guidance

7. Webster Equity Partners establishes GI platform, acquires Gastro One

8. Texas surgical group sues insurer for COVID-19 business losses — 5 details

9. WalletHub's top, bottom 10 states for COVID-19 response

10. CMS joins call to halt elective gastroenterology procedures during pandemic

