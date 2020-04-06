New York hospital converting surgery center into COVID-19 hospital

Olean (N.Y.) General Hospital is turning the Mildred Milliman Outpatient Surgery Center into a second hospital for COVID-19 patients, the Olean Times Herald reports.

What you should know:

1. The state directed the hospital to create a space in case of an influx of COVID-19 patients.

2. The $10.3 million surgery center is 15,174 square feet.

3. The center is located across from the hospital's main campus. It features four operating suites, three endoscopy labs, 23 pre- and postoperative beds, and a six-bed post-anesthesia care unit.

