Texas surgical group sues insurer for COVID-19 business losses — 5 details

A surgical group with two Texas locations is suing Sentinel Insurance Co. for business losses related to COVID-19.

Five things to know:

1. My Houston Surgeons filed a lawsuit against Sentinel Insurance, which is doing business as The Hartford and Alliant Insurance Services Houston.

2. The insurer allegedly questioned or denied that My Houston Surgeons has coverage for business losses related to mandatory COVID-19 closures.

3. My Houston Surgeons — a cosmetic and reconstructive surgery group — has been unable to perform any procedures since March 22, when Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an order barring elective procedures during the COVID-19 crisis.

4. My Houston Surgeons is seeking a declaratory judgment that Sentinel Insurance is contractually obligated to cover losses that the practice incurs while closed.

5. Details of the case were outlined in a press release from The Ammons Law Firm, which is representing My Houston Surgeons.

