Webster Equity Partners establishes GI platform, acquires Gastro One

Private equity firm Webster Equity Partners established One GI, a gastroenterology platform, through a partnership with Memphis, Tenn.-based Gastro One.

What you should know:

1. Webster has committed $80 million in total capital for the platform, according to PE Hub.

2. Gastro One has seven practices and three GI Diagnostic and Therapeutic Endoscopy Centers in the greater Tennessee area. It is the largest GI practice in Tennessee.

3. The practice has 30 clinicians and six advanced practice providers.

4. Gastro One's Michael Dragutsky, MD, and David Harano will lead One GI as chairman and president, respectively.

5. Webster Equity Partners' John Garbarino said the firm had followed the GI specialty for several years and "jumped at the opportunity to partner with Dr. Dragutsky, David and the Gastro One physicians to launch One GI."

6. This is the seventh PE-backed platform in the specialty and the first partnership in Tennessee of any established platforms.

