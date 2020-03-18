WalletHub's top, bottom 10 states for COVID-19 response
Personal finance website WalletHub released its list ranking state responses to the COVID-19 epidemic in the U.S.
It ranked the states on 35 metrics, including the number of cases per state, legislation, the share of workforce in affected industries and more.
How the states and the District of Columbia stacked up:
Top 10 states with the most aggressive measures:
1. Rhode Island
2. Connecticut
3. Maryland
4. New York
5. Washington
6. Massachusetts
7. New Jersey
8. Minnesota
9. Vermont
10. District of Columbia
Ten states with the least aggressive measures:
42. Indiana
43. Tennessee
44. Kansas
45. Hawaii
46. Missouri
47. Oklahoma
48. Nevada
49. Texas
50. Mississippi
51. Wyoming
