WalletHub's top, bottom 10 states for COVID-19 response

Personal finance website WalletHub released its list ranking state responses to the COVID-19 epidemic in the U.S.

It ranked the states on 35 metrics, including the number of cases per state, legislation, the share of workforce in affected industries and more.

How the states and the District of Columbia stacked up:

Top 10 states with the most aggressive measures:

1. Rhode Island

2. Connecticut

3. Maryland

4. New York

5. Washington

6. Massachusetts

7. New Jersey

8. Minnesota

9. Vermont

10. District of Columbia

Ten states with the least aggressive measures:

42. Indiana

43. Tennessee

44. Kansas

45. Hawaii

46. Missouri

47. Oklahoma

48. Nevada

49. Texas

50. Mississippi

51. Wyoming

